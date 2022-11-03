Politics that resolve crisis, not promote name-calling

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I was saddened by the headline attributed to my dear sister, Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Chushi Kasanda.

It’s easy to respond back to her article with invectives and insults.

But in my humble view, the politics of name-calling and display of arrogance is far behind us.

I am personally committed to politics that instead, raise critical national issues, policy discussions and debate that proposes solutions that should make our country better.

I believe in politics that respect and embrace the role of key stakeholders such as Government, the Opposition, Civil Society and the people, in the running of the affairs of our country.

EM8

Pragmatic,

Experienced,

Transformational,

Visionary