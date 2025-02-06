POLLS IN PETAUKE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY KICK OFF WITH HIGH ENTHUSIASM



Voting in the Petauke Central Constituency parliamentary by-election has commenced with great enthusiasm and anticipated average turnout.





A check by the Falcon News crew at key polling stations, including Petauke Boarding and Petauke Primary, confirmed that the returning officers officially opened the polls at exactly 06:00 AM.



Seven candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat, each hoping to secure the mandate of the people in this crucial election.





Voter Aaron Banda, who cast his ballot in the early hours, expressed his hopes that his preferred candidate will drive meaningful development in the constituency.



He emphasized the importance of leveraging government-aligned policies to bring progress and improve the livelihoods of the people in Petauke Central.





Election officials have assured the public of a smooth and transparent voting process, with security personnel deployed to maintain order.





As the day progresses, excitement continues to build, with residents eager to see who will emerge victorious in this highly contested parliamentary by-election.



©️The Falcon.