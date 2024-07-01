Polo G’s mother files restraining order against his sister

Polo G’s family issues have escalated to the courts, with his mother, Stacia Mac, filing for a domestic violence restraining order against her daughter, Leilani.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the conflict began on April 1, 2024, when an intoxicated Leilani allegedly entered Stacia’s home without permission and attacked her in her bedroom. The situation escalated as Leilani reportedly ran through the house, causing extensive damage.

A video of the incident’s aftermath surfaced online, showing Stacia chasing Leilani off the property and firing a gunshot. The confrontation continued on social media, with Stacia posting photos of the damage and both parties exchanging heated messages.

In the court filing, Stacia acknowledged taking “defensive action” to protect herself and others in the home. She claimed that Leilani’s father later arranged for her to enter an alcohol detox facility after Leilani bragged about the altercation in a live video rant.

Stacia asserts she has tried all other means to avoid contact with Leilani, who continues to harass her online. She is seeking a court order to keep Leilani away from her residences in Los Angeles and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Polo G has remained silent on the matter, although the family has been dealing with various issues for some time, including the arrest of his brother, Trench Baby, on murder charges last year.