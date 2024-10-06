POLYGAMOUS MAN DRAGGED TO COURT BY SECOND WIFE OVER FAMILY DISPUTES



A 60-year-old polygamous man has been dragged to court by his 48-year-old second wife on allegations that he refuses to introduce her to his relatives despite being married since 2010.



Byta FM Court Journalist reports that the couple, who have a nine-year-old child together, are now seeking a divorce.



Esnart Sakala sued Bob Banda on further allegations that he demanded she change the surname of her two children to his, even though they are not his biological offspring.



Sakala told the court that while Banda was working, he did not provide for the household or pay the rent as he had promised.



She narrated that after Banda retired in 2023, he has not shared any money with her but went on to buy a house she has not been made aware of.



In his defense, Banda told the court that Sakala does not approve of him controlling her two children, with one of them selling his cassava secretly without his knowledge.



He complained that Sakala is disrespectful towards him, at one point calling him a brainless man who could not think better than a dog.



Before granting the couple a divorce, Magistrate Reagent Zandu advised them to reconsider their decision.



Banda expressed a desire to reconcile, but Sakala insisted on going separate ways.



Zandu granted the couple a divorce and ordered Banda to support their child with a K1000 monthly allowance.



Byta FM