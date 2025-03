Polygamy Is Totally Prohibited in Rwanda



In Rwanda, polygamy is strictly prohibited, and as a result, men are not permitted to marry multiple wives. Interestingly, the country has a unique requirement for obtaining a marriage certificate.

Prior to marriage, individuals must provide a certificate of celibacy, which serves as proof of their marital status, confirming whether they are single, divorced, or widowed. This measure helps ensure that marriages are legitimate and monogamous.