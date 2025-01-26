Pompi and Brother Involved in Road Accident





This week, gospel artist Pompi and his brother were involved in a road accident when a concrete mixer truck crashed into their stationary vehicle while they were on their way to a meeting. Despite the heavy impact that left their car severely damaged, both emerged unharmed.



Reflecting on the incident, Pompi expressed gratitude for divine protection, highlighting the fragility of life and the importance of faith.





“It’s a powerful reminder of God’s faithfulness,” he shared, adding in his native language, ‘Mulungu sama gona’—God never sleeps.



Zambia Reports 2025