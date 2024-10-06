PONGA LIWEWE APPOINTED NEW ZESCO UNITED CEO



ZESCO United Football Club has appointed Ponga Liwewe as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective this coming Monday, October 7, 2024.



Liwewe comes with a wealth of football knowledge both at domestic and international level coupled with commercial expertise in the corporate world.



He has a successful proven leadership record in the football fraternity circles.



His passion to bring positive change across the football spectrum has seen him serve in various strategic roles in some of the leading clubs in the country and continues to play an advisory role on football management in Zambia.



Zesco United Club Chairman Maxwell Saya says it is this background that has given the club the confidence to entrust him with leading this great football club.



“It is our ambition to return ZESCO United to the summit of the domestic game and re-establish the country’s formidable position at continental level.



“We are pleased that Liwewe has accepted to work with us in realizing this goal,” Saya said.