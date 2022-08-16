PONGA LIWEWE IS NEW NAPSA FC CEO

NAPSA Stars Football Club has announced that the club has with immediate effect, appointed Ponga Liwewe as chief executive officer (CEO). This follows a successful recruitment process.

Liwewe has signed a contract with the Club for the next three years, taking over from Honor Janza who left the position in May last year having served at the club for a season.

The new CEO takes with him a strong football background and wealth of experience having served as general secretary at Football Association of Zambia for two years.

Liwewe also joins NAPSA with vast experience in marketing, an area which the club has focused on in its quest to develop its business side. He served as marketing manager for international broadcasting company Supersport for three years.

The club, through its board chairman John Chundu, announced Liwewe’s appointment at a media-briefing held at NAPSA Sports and Recreation Center this afternoon.

The Pensioners are set for their 2022/23 MTN Super League campaign having won promotion from the Eden National Division One League last season.