POOR COUNTRIES WILL NEVER DEVELOP THROUGH “DONATIONS” aka “AID”



By Xhuzwayo Phiri



For decades, developing nations like Zambia have received billions of dollars in aid from foreign donors, yet economic stagnation persists. The recent headlines from News Diggers! highlight this issue. I mean, despite $8 billion in donations from the United States, Zambia has failed to register substantial economic growth. The explanation from the government is that most of the money was directed towards the health sector rather than direct economic development.





You see, foreign aid is often presented as a tool to uplift struggling nations, but history has shown that it fosters dependency rather than self reliance. When a government expects external support to handle key sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure, it reduces its urgency to build local industries capable of sustaining these services.





Instead of fostering innovation and production, aid dependent countries become consumers of foreign goods and services.





Zambia’s case is a textbook example of how aid is misallocated. According to Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, most of the US aid over the past years has gone into healthcare rather than economic growth. Of course, healthcare is vital but an economy cannot thrive if its production, industry, and innovation is neglected. So without significant investment in manufacturing, technology, and value addition to natural resources, countries like Zambia remain trapped in a cycle of resource extraction and exportation, only to import finished goods at higher costs. In most cases using “AID” money. Do you see the pattern? Industrialized countries give us money that we only use to buy goods from those same countries.





Zambia’s failure to produce essential copper based products despite being one of the world’s top copper exporters is yet another sad example. As I recently experienced firsthand, sourcing a simple 3mm copper lug within the country proved nearly impossible. Instead, such basic items must be imported from nations that purchase Zambia’s raw copper, process it, and sell it back at a premium.





A similar pattern can be observed on an individual level. Many people who receive free money whether through donations and handouts, usually fail to use it as a stepping stone toward self sufficiency. Have you ever come across beggars on the street? Those that sit besides the road and beg for money and even those pama traffic lights. You’ll find that dispute years of receiving handouts, they remain on the streets. We see them, same faces begging pa mandahill bridge – for years.





More often than not, such funds are spent on short term consumption rather than creating a sustainable source of income. This mirrors what happens to nations that rely on aid without a strategy for economic growth.





If Zambia and other developing nations are to break free from this cycle, they must focus on self sufficiency which requires a deliberate shift from dependency on aid to policies that prioritize:

1. Industrialization: Investing in local manufacturing to ensure raw materials are processed into finished goods domestically.

2. Infrastructure Development: Creating the necessary transport, energy, and communication networks to support industries.



3. Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Encouraging local businesses to produce competitive goods and services.

4. Education for Productivity: Aligning education systems with industrial and technological needs rather than solely theoretical knowledge.





I am personally glad to see the Trump administration begin to withdraw aid. Perhaps this is the much needed wake up call for most African countries and other poor nations. This shift should force governments to rethink their approach to development and prioritize true economic independence. The truth is, progress will only come when nations stop looking outward for help and start focusing on their own capacity to grow and innovate.





Aid may provide temporary relief, but it will never be the foundation of sustainable development. Nations that have risen from poverty such as China, South Korea, and Singapore did so through industrialization and strategic economic planning, not prolonged dependence on foreign support.





Zambia must recognize that true progress comes from within. Otherwise, economic stagnation will remain the status quo, no matter how much aid is received.