Pope Francis appears in public with visible bruises

The head of Catholic Church Pope Francis has sparked fresh health concerns after appearing at a Vatican event with a black bruise on his chin and a swollen neck.

On Saturday, the leader of the Catholic Church was in attendance as new cardinals were installed.

Pope Francis, 88 later this month, seemed unaffected by the bruises and swelling as he attended the full event.

In a statement, a Vatican spokesman said the bruise was caused by a minor fall. He hit his chin on a bedside table, they said.

Pope Francis has suffered from a number of health complications in recent years.

He now uses a wheelchair due to his deteriorating knees and back.

Even at a young age, Pope Francis endured health issues.

When he was 21, he suffered from pleurisy, an inflammation of the lungs.

Earlier this year, he was hospitalised due to breathing difficulties.

In June, he had a three-hour operation to treat an abdominal hernia.

In 2017, while on a trip to Colombia, Pope Francis was seen with a black eye after he hit his head on a support bar when his popemobile stopped short.

The Pope’s recent health problems have caused him to miss a number of key events, such as the Good Friday service in April.

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for the wars being waged around the world to end.

He said: “I appeal to governments and the international community that a ceasefire may be reached on all war fronts by the Christmas celebrations.”

Pope Francis prayed for peace in “tormented Ukraine, in the Middle East — Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and now Syria — in Myanmar, in Sudan, and wherever people suffer from war and violence.”

Source: NEW YORK TIMES POST