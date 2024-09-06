Pope Francis has hit out at couples who choose pets over children, explaining the importance of large families in a world facing declining birth rates.

Speaking during a visit to Indonesia as part of a wider tour of Southeast Asia, the Pope praised families with three, four, or five children, calling them an example for other nations, before slamming childless couples who opt to care for cats and dogs, warning: ‘This cannot go well.’

The Pope repeatedly urged couples to prioritise children over pets, viewing the trend of childlessness as a significant societal issue.

He has previously expressed frustration over individuals treating their pets like children, recalling an incident in 2023 when a woman asked him to bless a dog she referred to as her ‘baby’ – for which the Pope said: ‘I lost my patience and scolded her.’

The pope has long been vocal about the declining birth rates in the West, particularly in Europe, where the fertility rate has fallen to 1.5 children per woman – well below the replacement rate of 2.1.

He also warned against using religion to stoke conflict in a speech delivered alongside a highly influential imam.

The pope and Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar signed a declaration at Istiqlal Mosque in one of the final major set pieces of Francis’s three-day visit to the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, which kicked off a gruelling tour around the Asia-Pacific.

Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff’s trip and the declaration called for ‘religious harmony for the sake of humanity’ at Southeast Asia’s biggest mosque.

‘The global phenomenon of dehumanisation is marked especially by widespread violence and conflict. It is particularly worrying that religion is often instrumentalised in this regard,’ it read.

‘The role of religion should include promoting and safeguarding the dignity of every human life.’