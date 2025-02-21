POPE FRANCIS RECEIVES SOLIDARITY MESSAGE FROM THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IN ZAMBIA





February 20, 2025



In a gesture of support during his hospitalization, Pope Francis receives a heartfelt message from the Church in Zambia through Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, the president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressing prayers and best wishes of the Catholic faithful in Zambia for the Holy Father’s complete recovery.



In his message, Archbishop Chama conveys that upon learning of the Pope’s illness, the Zambian Catholic community has been united in prayer for his quick recovery.





The solidarity message reflects the strong bond of faith and support that unites Catholics across the globe, as the faithful in Zambia join together in praying for the Holy Father’s health and well-being.



ZCCB