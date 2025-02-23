Pope Francis remains hospitalized with double pneumonia, condition critical but stable





Pope Francis, the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church, continues to be hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital after being admitted on February 14, 2025, for bronchitis, which has since developed into double pneumonia.





The Vatican confirmed on Sunday, February 23, that the pontiff spent a peaceful night, though his condition remains critical yet stable, with doctors carefully monitoring his progress.





Despite his weakened state, Pope Francis sent a heartfelt message from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of global support and urging prayers for peace in conflict zones such as Ukraine and Gaza.