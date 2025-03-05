Pope Francis won’t quit despite resignation rumours

Pope Francis will not resign from his papacy amid speculation he could quit the Vatican after suffering two episodes of respiratory failure in hospital, a friend has said.

Argentine journalist Elisabetta Pique, a friend and biographer of Francis, insisted the 88-year-old has no plans to step down with cardinals apparently in open discussions to replace him, Mail Online reports.

It comes as the Vatican announced Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, a former vicar of Rome, has been designated to take Francis’s place this week on Ash Wednesday, which opens Lent with a traditional service and procession in Rome.

On Monday, the Vatican revealed that Pope Francis was put back on ventilation after suffering two new episodes of respiratory crises.

The Pope is said to have inhaled ‘copious’ amounts of mucus but remained alert, oriented and cooperated with medical personnel.

‘Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm,’ this evening’s statement from the Vatican read.

‘Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions.

‘In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times.

‘The prognosis remains guarded.’

The 88-year-old Pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which developed into pneumonia in both lungs, sparking alarm across the globe.