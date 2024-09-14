POPE URGES CATHOLICS TO PICK “LESSER EVIL” BETWEEN TRUMP AND HARRIS



(BBC) ‘Pope Francis has called both major US presidential candidates “against life” and advised Catholic voters to choose the “lesser evil” when casting their ballots in the November election.



The pontiff said not welcoming migrants – seemingly referring to Trump – is a “grave” sin, and compared Kamala Harris’s stance on abortion to an “assassination”.



“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ the Pope said in rare political comments at a Friday news conference as he wrapped up a 12-day tour through southeast Asia.



The Pope did not refer to Harris or Trump by name in his comments. American Catholics make up 52 million of the 1.4 billion Catholics globally.