POPULAR NDOLA BUSINESSMAN, OWNER OF KWACHA BLUE MINT DIES

Ndola businessman and owner of popular chilling spot Kwacha Blue Mint Dassywell Kapambwe has died.

Reports indicate that Mr Kapambwe collapsed after his sugar levels dropped.

He was rushed to Milberg Clinic for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The generous businessman helped provide part of the seed capital to the Zamsort dream.

Mr Kapambwe was a close associate of the founders of Zamsort and a number of prominent entrepreneurs on the Copperbelt.