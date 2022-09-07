Popular Petauke MP Grounded After Suspected Food Poisoning

The beloved Petauke MP Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda has been hospitalized the last few days due to suspected food poisoning.

Sources close to the people’s man in Petauke suggest their leader was exposed to food that may have been laced.

Jay Jay won the Petauke election with a landslide and his free spirited nature has won him the hearts of many constituents.

The last few days has been challenging for Jay Jay as he has to deal with life changing decisions.

Jay Jay will now learn that in politics, not every that grins at you is a friend, not every that sheds tears for you is empathetic; others would be dripping crocodiles tears.

What is key is that Jay Jay is now out of danger and may be discharged soon.

Sixth Republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Lumezi MP Munir Zulu are among the many officials that have pitched up at the bedside of Jay Jay.