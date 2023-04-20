POSITIVE RESPONSE TOWARDS NAPSA WITHDRAWALS EXCITING – KASANDA

MINISTER of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says government is delighted with the response of beneficiaries following the signing into law of the National Pension Scheme Authority (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2023.

The signing of the law paves way for partial withdrawal, at 20 percent, of the retirement benefits by beneficiaries who made 60 months contributions to NAPSA or have attained the age of 45.

Kasanda says the queues that have since been seen at NAPSA offices in some parts of the country, attests to the relief of Zambians that they can access part of their retirement benefits before they retire.

The Chief Government Spokesperson, says this fulfils one of Government’s key policy pronouncements and promises for the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Zambia.

She urges NAPSA and other sectors, among them, workers unions, the media to intensify publicity of this social security facility so that beneficiaries countrywide are aware and can access their entitlements.

