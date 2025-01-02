POSTMORTEM RULES OUT SUICIDE IN DORIKA PHIRI CASE



A postmortem on Dorika Phiri, a 23-year-old woman from Livingstone who was found hanging from a tree following a night out with her husband on 25th December 2024, ruled out suicide.





In an update statement made available to Byta FM News, Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, explained that the deceased was beaten and later hanged on a mango tree in the neighbour’s yard along Nkumbi Road in the 217 area.





Daka noted that the victim had injuries on her body which were a result of being beaten with some object.



The report of her death was initially made by her husband, Kelvin Lungu, aged 28.





Daka added that Lungu was arrested on 28th December 2024 for the murder of his wife and remains in custody at Livingstone Central Police awaiting the due course of the law.