POTENTIAL PETAUKE MP CANDIDATE DEVELOPS BP BEFORE NOMINATION

January 7, 2025

Two candidates have so far successfully filed in their nominations for the Petauke Central Constituency Parliamentary by-election.

These are JOSHUA TEMBO of the Leadership Movement and Democratic Union’s MOSES PHIRI.

The first candidate scheduled to file in his nomination, MUTALE KATONGO, an Independent candidate however failed to do so as he reportedly developed high blood pressure.

His agent PETER NYANJE, who stood in for him told journalists that Mr. KATONGO’s nomination could not be accepted as he had to present a soft copy of his picture and a letter to confirm his candidature.

Mr. NYANJE complained that his candidate has also not been allowed to use his preferred symbol on the ballot.

He however said he has been advised to come back later at 15 hours today for his candidate to file in.

Meanwhile, Leadership Movement’s JOSHUA TEMBO has expressed confidence about winning the seat and promised to develop all the rural parts of Petauke constituency.

And MOSES PHIRI of the Democratic Union has pledged to construct a dam in Petauke to address the water challenges.

Mr. PHIRI’s nomination has been followed by the Socialist Party candidate who is currently filing in and will be followed by Citizens First, New Congress Party and the Forum for Democracy and Development.

These will be followed by an Independent candidate, after which the UPND candidate will file in lastly.

The Petauke Central Constituency Parliamentary by-election will be held on February 6, 2025.

ZNBC