Potential worldwide impact as TikTok faces ban in the US





TikTok might be banned in the United States this Sunday, January 19, 2025, and the decision could affect users worldwide.





If the ban happens, you won’t be able to download TikTok from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store anymore.





People who already have the app won’t get updates, and companies that provide internet hosting or data services for TikTok could face big fines if they continue.





This possible ban has left many users worried about the app’s future and its impact around the world.