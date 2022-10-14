POTIPHER TEMBO EQUIPS CHAWAMA SECONDARY SCHOOL WITH DESKS

October 14, 2022 – Lusaka

FORMER Lusaka Deputy Mayor Potipher Tembo has brought smiles and hope to pupils at Chawama Secondary School after he donated sixty (60) desks manufactured locally right in Chawama at a cost of over K50, 000.

Mr Tembo said school children cannot continue sitting on the floor hence the need to make such a donation.

Mr Tembo a resident of Chawama and United Party for National Development (UPND) former Chawama parliamentary candidate said the introduction of free education policy has led to an increase in the number of pupils enrolling in schools, a situation which he says requires increase in the number of desks.

He said that in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to quality education, there should be no child sitting on the floor by the end of 2023 and appealed to all Government officials and the business community (private sector) alike to rise to the occasion and ensure that the Presidential directive is actualised.

And Mr Tembo said he is proud that the donated desks were made locally right in Chawama constituency thereby empowering Zambian carpenters and welders.

The former Lusaka Deputy Mayor was speaking at a donation ceremony held at Chawama Secondary School in Lusaka yesterday and asked emphasisingly the corporate world to come on board and ensure school children have desks by the end of next year in line with the Presidential directive.

Meanwhile, School Headteacher Anastasia Mangala said she was overjoyed that the school childrens’ cry against sitting on the floor has now been attended to and that the donated desks will help both the girl-and-boy-child learners to concentrate on learning.

(C) The Falcon