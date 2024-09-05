POWER CHINA, ZESCO SIGN AGREEMENT



This afternoon we witnessed the signing of three agreements between ZESCO and Power China, aimed at diversifying and addressing the country’s energy deficit that has been occasioned by the drought, one of the worst in recent history.



These agreements relate to a framework cooperation agreement for the supply, delivery and installation of rooftop solar system projects in Zambia, the Engineering Procurement and Construction agreement for Kariba North Solar photovoltaic (PV) and an agreement for Kafue Gorge lower solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Zambia.



Once actualised, the agreements will help address the current energy deficit.



We are fully alive to the negative impacts of the energy insecurity on our economy hence our resolve and determination to find a sustainable solution.



We are aware of the challenges in the energy sector and the cascading effects on the economy and our people’s livelihoods, especially the most vulnerable in our society, the women and the youths. The current drought has exposed our vulnerability, however we must emerge out of this crisis even stronger as a nation.



We are determined to diversify our energy mix away from the dependence on hydro electricity which is susceptible to the negative effects of drought as is the case currently due to climate change.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.