POWER CRISIS TO STABILIZE BY 1ST OCTOBER, 2024



Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, says the electricity situation is expected to stabilize by 1st October, 2024.



Mr. Chikote says this is because Maamba Energy Limited will have resumed generation to its full capacity, and commencement of importation through the Namibia interconnector which has been under maintenance.



He was speaking during the Diamond TV Costa Program.