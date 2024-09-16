POWER CRISIS TO STABILIZE BY 1ST OCTOBER, 2024
Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, says the electricity situation is expected to stabilize by 1st October, 2024.
Mr. Chikote says this is because Maamba Energy Limited will have resumed generation to its full capacity, and commencement of importation through the Namibia interconnector which has been under maintenance.
He was speaking during the Diamond TV Costa Program.
Bwana how many Mega Watts will Maamba add to the current power deficit when it comes online on 1st October? Remember that the output from the hydropower stations is declining as well until the source that powers these stations is replenished by the rains.
Let Ministers stop making empty pathetic statements that lack substance.
We need objective leaders that think through what they say before saying.
The marginal contribution that Maamba will make is insiginficant. Its contribution to power demand is so small in comparision to the total national demand. Be sincere and objective bwana you are not dealing with kindergardeners that you can coddle with empty rethoric. You are slowing losing any little respect that you possibly had.