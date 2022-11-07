Power of Love pastor ditches wife for girlfriend

A PASTOR at the Power of Love church in Ndola has abandoned his wife and moved in with his girlfriend whom he said was expecting his twins.

Clementine Chola, 23, sued Collins Banda, 37, for divorce saying that despite him being a church leader he was a womaniser and did not support his family.

She told the court Banda paid K100 dowry and the two got married in 2017.

The duo had one child between them.

Prior to moving to Ndola, Chola told the court that they used to stay in Lusaka.

“My husband had a lot of affairs with different women and whenever I questioned him he used to beat me,” she said.

Credit: Sunday Times