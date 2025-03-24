“POWER POLITICS: UNPACKING THE MISINFORMATION ON VICTORIA FALLS AND KARIBA DAM”



By Timmy



Miles Sampa’s recent article on Victoria Falls water levels and power generation has raised several concerns that need to be addressed. As a concerned citizen, I’d like to provide some factual information to set the record straight.





Firstly, Mr. Sampa claims that Victoria Falls water volumes have improved by about 50%, but he fails to provide the method of calculation used to arrive at this figure. Furthermore, he doesn’t share the total volume of water in cubic meters that flow down the falls. This lack of transparency raises questions about the accuracy of his claims.





Moreover, Mr. Sampa’s attempt to link Victoria Falls to power generation for the entire nation is misleading. Kariba Dam, not Victoria Falls, is the primary source of hydroelectric power in Zambia. According to the Zambezi River Authority, Kariba Dam’s water levels are indeed still low, but this is due to the natural fluctuation of water levels throughout the year.¹





It’s also important to note that the Minister of Information has stated that hydro power will improve by mid-year, which is a more accurate and informed assessment of the situation.





Instead of spreading misinformation, Mr. Sampa should focus on addressing pressing issues in his stronghold area of Matero, such as the rising concern of junkies and thugs harassing innocent people.





