POWER SUPPLY OUTLOOK FOR SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER 2024 – ZESCO

POWER SUPPLY OUTLOOK FOR SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER 2024



⚡ Power Supply Alert: ZESCO anticipates a significant power supply gap in September and October 2024 due to drought-induced hydropower deficits and planned maintenance at Maamba Energy.



🔧 Maintenance Impact: Maamba Energy’s 300MW plant will undergo phased maintenance, reducing generation capacity by 150MW in late August and another 150MW in September.



🌊 Kariba North Bank Concerns: With Lake Kariba’s water level at a critical low, there’s a risk of shutting down the Kariba North Bank Power Station by mid-September.



🚨 Emergency Measures: ZESCO has secured an additional 200MW in imports but warns that power rationing may still be necessary.



🌍 Energy Efficiency: Customers are urged to reduce electricity usage, especially during peak hours, to help stabilize the grid.



🚫 Vandalism Warning: Rising vandalism of power infrastructure is a serious concern. Report any suspicious activities and unexpected outages immediately.