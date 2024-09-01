POWER SUPPLY UPDATE AS OF 31 AUGUST 2024



ZESCO Limited wishes to provide an update on the current power supply situation, which continues to face significant challenges.



On Friday, the nation was informed that the power transfer constraints on the southern circuit via Namibia, which had reduced power imports by approximately 100MW and led to increased load-shedding in some areas, were resolved as of Thursday night. Unfortunately, on Friday night around 22:00 hours, the converter on this route experienced another failure, reducing available imports to just 33MW out of the scheduled 160MW. Troubleshooting efforts are currently ongoing.



In addition, Maamba Collieries Limited also remains under annual maintenance, resulting in 150MW being temporarily off the grid until 12 September 2024.



ZESCO is prioritizing essential services, including health, water pumping, and security, during this critical phase of the crisis. At the same time, ZESCO is making every effort to ensure that all affected domestic customers receive power during unscheduled intervals as the supply stabilizes.



ZESCO urges all customers, particularly large power users, to optimize their energy consumption and explore alternative power sources where possible. Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining grid stability during this challenging period.



ZESCO appreciates your understanding and patience as efforts continue to restore normal power supply levels.