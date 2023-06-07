POWERFUL PEOPLE WANT THE CASE OF MURDER AND ARSON AGAINST CHAMA NJOVU TO GO AWAY

…they are pushing for the five arrested to be released on alleged insufficient evidence despite overwhelming evidence….

A gay gang that killed a youth in Chilenje are being helped by their powerful boyfriends to be released.

Chama Njovu 25, of Mapoloto Township in Chilenje Ward 8 was burnt in his family house by an identified gang of gay people.

The house were Ndhlovu was in the early hours of Sunday, 21st May 2023 around 04:00 set alight by a gay group. He was rushed to University Teaching Hospital and later died around 09:00 hours the same day.

Now it has emerged that, powerful friends of the homosexual gang, occupying senior government offices and one from the private sector are pushing very hard for the murder and arson cases to go away.

They are allegedly bribing investigators involved or threatening them to insist that there is no evidence linking the identified gay gang to the crime.

On his deathbed, Chama Njovu identified the friends that set his home alight and during investigations,the perpetrators confessed of their actions that led to the death of Chama.

But now there is pressure from some identified powerful people trying to sabotage the case and for the case to go away!