Pr0st!tut3 seizes coffin as compensation after client refused to pay

A dramatic incident in Mbare has captured widespread attention after a commercial s3x worker seized a coffin from a hardware shop as compensation for an unpaid US$5.

The confrontation involved a man, identified as King Joshua, who allegedly lured the woman to Ozei Hardware, claiming to be the shop’s manager. After engaging in a transaction with her, he failed to pay the agreed sum.

In retaliation, the woman took a coffin valued at US$60 from the shop and walked off, sparking a spectacle as a large crowd gathered to witness the unusual scene. Security guards on night duty recorded the incident, and the footage quickly went viral on social media.

The legitimate owner of the hardware shop, Ozei, expressed shock at the events and accused King Joshua of repeatedly bringing women into the premises under false pretenses.

“I was phoned by the police at around 11 PM, asking who was at my hardware shop,” Ozei told H-Metro. “Joshua had been hooking up ladies of the night and bringing them into my hardware shop, all behind my back. I now suspect one of the coffins I lost last year may have disappeared the same way.”

Commenting on the woman’s actions, he remarked, “That woman must be crazy to carry a coffin just because of five dollars.”