PRAISE SINGERS BEWARE

By Tutwa Ngulube

WHAT WE DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW IS THAT POLITICIANS ARE VERY FEW AND ALL KNOW EACH OTHER.

DON’T BE CHEATED ALL POLITICIANS ARE FRIENDS & WHAT WE SAY ON FACEBOOK IS FOR YOU NOT US WE HAVE BETTER LIVES OUT THERE BUT WE SPEAK FOR OTHERS. WE HAVE FAMILIES AND JOBS AWAY FROM POLITICS.

AS YOU COMMENT OR TAKE SIDES REMEMBER TO USE RESPECTABLE LANGUAGE BECAUSE THERE ARE NO PERMANENT ENEMIES IN POLITICS.

YOUR FAVORITE POLITICIAN IS MY FRIEND AND WE EAT, JOKE, DRINK TOGETHER, LEND EACH OTHER MONEY, DO BUSINESS TOGETHER SO THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU OVERREACT. IT’S ALL DRAMA.