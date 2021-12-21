Zambians should pray for President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly recover from whatever challenges he is faced with, says Raphael Nakacinda.

“I think I also have a human duty to call on the Zambian people to pray for the Head of State for a quick recovery, we pray that he recovers from whatever challenges he is faced with because as we zoom, clearly, it looks like we need to suspend some of these issues, we need him in good health so that when we engage him he is able to respond to us,” Mr Nakacinda said when he appeared at the Lusaka Magistrates Court for his defamation of the President charge.