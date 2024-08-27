Pray for Holy Spirit to come upon HH to stop lying – Lungu
By Mubanga Mubanga
And Lungu said Zambians should pray for Holy Spirit to come upon President Hakainde Hichilema, so that he stops lying.
And Lungu warned police officers to stop taking orders against the opposition, warning that the UKA government would go after those who were in the habit of doing so in their own individual capacities.
Speaking at a public rally in Samfya yesterday which was hosted by Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba, a member of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to which they both belong, Lungu said, “ l want to make it very clear because you like threatening me, no! That is treason, no! That is sedition, it won’t work because I am a fearless person. I don’t entertain intimidation. Harry, my young brother, if you are afraid, just remain.”
He told intelligent officers who were present at the rally to go and tell President Hichilema that the situation on the ground was bad because people were suffering…
Courage puts one in potentially dangerous situations. So does stupidity.
ECL must be retrospective and try to understand what he caused while in power. Power may be sweet if handled to solve your own personal interests but when it U-turns against you it’s a different story in that self consciousness is lost. This is the situation in which he is. Allowed chance to talk, he has nothing to convince any meaningful person and one would wonder why his alliance in UKA can’t see this!!
I believe he is aware of of all that he is deliberately choosing this route.
We can’t bring back the pf thuggery bwana ECL. We are enjoying our peace with HH
At the rate that this man is hurting, he will soon lose his health. People who like him should advise him to rest and introspect. Politics if this nature hinder development in Zambia. Adults in our country are very irresponsible people. They are failures and have let the future generation down. What can Edgar and Edith bring to the table other than examples of failure?
This man has no shame at all. Today, this man wants to be seen to be a saint.
His hands are not clean. He deprived a widow of her money . He acquired assets unbiblical and unfaithful. What a man!
May the Holy spirit cover ECL to recognize his drunkardness and his vengeful heart to see the folly of him wanting a third term. I pray. AMEN.
Indeed we should pray for our president so that he does stop telling lies, though it is mission impossible.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Only yourself and Defunct TuPF criminals are posting negative things about HH7
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Lungu is very irrelevant.
It’s like some people don’t understand the definition of lying. A simple defining of a lie is when someone intentionally says or writes something which they know is untrue. I stand to be corrected but president HH has never said or promised something which he didn’t believe to be true when he said it. There many reasons a person may not fulfil what they promise like circumstances beyond their control and in such a case, that person can not be said to have lied. The best example I can give is for a doctor who says to a patient that they can receive treatment at the hospital and get better but if the patient dies, can we say the doctor lied, not at all. There may have been conditions which may not have been visible to the doctor and only show up later in the patient.
This our former president should sober up otherwise his health will fail him because of the anger in him. He will lose himself and even the voulchers feeding on him while he is seeing will lose out. There’s too much anger in him and it can carry him if he is not careful. Timely advise.
It’s good that PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is not even responding to him because uyu ena alefwaya ukwakufwila.
Because if you ask even a grade one pupil if parents are paying for their or his school fees the child will answer without struggling, if you ask university students on bursaries if they are getting meal allowances the answer will be in the affirmative, if one asks about CDF doing the best and incredible things in the communities, the answer will be given there and then positively. Even for the social cash transfer. The other day I was arguing with my wife about the cash being paid to abamafumo and I just confirmed it, to hear on radios and in the compounds that chachine balefola, so as an old person as you are and a former president for that matter you can’t see these developments sure? Mr. Lungu. Kwangala ukoooo.
Otherwise filecitika really leaders are in the office doing their level best for mother Zambia. So there are no lies that you are trying to insinuate that HH is lying. Zero. He as the in Charge of this Country is doing just what he says. Other pronouncements are there and then being actualized – that is in the immediate while others are yet to be actualised which means they are in the mid and long term so all is working according to plan methodically.
For you, you didn’t and still don’t have a vision for this Country and you can’t see normal things to be normal hence your frustration and anger.
But for the Holy Spirit.
You are not the right person to talk about the Holy Spirit. and it can’t even work if it is coming from the mouth of a snake zerooo. So no normal person or leader in this government will listen to you – you Mr. Snake who acts like a dove yet your a snake, son of Satan Lucifer .
Actually the spirits he’s talking about is the triple distilled holy jameson spirit except he’s forgotten or was drunk to remember whether “single or double malt’! So balekenifye nokusabaila kwabo, only pfidiots like indigo follow him!!!!
Word!!!
Mankambiz, you have advised factually and with a wide coverage. Only those deceitful ones who can’t see , hear or use their intuition can argue .
What do you call a black native who claims to have been born in a “Whites only” hospital during the colonial days? You see one finger points at the falsely accused, three are pointing at the accuser.
ECL has still not accepted the 2021 defeat so
He has the anger in him.let the church sit him
and calm him down.
The one calling for the Holy Spirit to come upon the other is the one who is insulting the other person day and night. He is the one who has children from different women. He is the one whose blood levels in alcohol are very low. He is the one who fainted from alcoholic hypoglycaemia in public. He is the one who was ‘slayed’ by slay-queens. He is the one whose family and friends are appearing before courts of law with tainted properties.