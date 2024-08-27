Pray for Holy Spirit to come upon HH to stop lying – Lungu

By Mubanga Mubanga

And Lungu said Zambians should pray for Holy Spirit to come upon President Hakainde Hichilema, so that he stops lying.

And Lungu warned police officers to stop taking orders against the opposition, warning that the UKA government would go after those who were in the habit of doing so in their own individual capacities.

Speaking at a public rally in Samfya yesterday which was hosted by Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba, a member of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to which they both belong, Lungu said, “ l want to make it very clear because you like threatening me, no! That is treason, no! That is sedition, it won’t work because I am a fearless person. I don’t entertain intimidation. Harry, my young brother, if you are afraid, just remain.”

He told intelligent officers who were present at the rally to go and tell President Hichilema that the situation on the ground was bad because people were suffering… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pray-for-holy-spirit-to-come-upon-hh-to-stop-lying-lungu/