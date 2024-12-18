Praying for Rains, Yet Meteorological Agency say we have normal rainfall- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Praying for Rains, Yet Meteorological Agency say we have normal rainfall!





How can we fail to predict the weather?



International forecasters( and I have frequently published here) have stated since September 2024 that we are likely going into the second drought, but not as severe as the 2023/2024 season.





Last month, a severe dry period was predicted and late onset of rains, especially for Southern, Western, Central and parts of Lusaka.





Farmers who planted early have lost their crops or risked losing them.



However, Hon. Reubens Mtolo, and the Meteorological agency have insisted everyday that we are going to have “normal to above-normal rainfall”.





Last week they were even banking on a cyclone.



So it’s interesting to see that Government and the Church have partnered to pray for rains…what happened to the normal and above normal mantra of rains?





I hope Mtolo Phiri and the Meteorological department who have helped in the misleading onslaught join President Hakainde Hichilema in the prayers!