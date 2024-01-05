PRE-AFCON CAMP KEY IN TEAM BUILDING-LAMECK

PRE-AFCON CAMP KEY IN TEAM BUIaLDING-LAMECK

Chipolopolo midfielder Lameck Banda says the pre-AFCON tournament in Saudi Arabia will help the team bond and be in good spirits ahead of the tournament.

The jet-heeled star who is on the books of Lecce in Italy says the Chipolopolo will be ready for any opponent when the tournament kicks off on January 13 in Ivory Coast.

In an interview with the FAZ Media in Taif, Banda said hard work would be key for Zambia to do well at the tournament.

“I am very excited to join camp and the guys. It is very important for us to start preparing. We need to bond and familiarize with each other so that when we go to the tournament and be a team,” he says.

Banda whose explosive performances in the Serie A have won him some plaudits among pundits believes he can bring part of his touch to the AFCON.

“The most important thing is to work hard, I want to bring part of what I do at the club (Lecce) to the national team,” he says.

Banda weighs in on Zambia’s Group F chances, “The group is fair, and all the games will be very important for us. It does not matter the team we are playing; we are always ready.”

Banda has urged the fans to rally behind the squad at the tournament that will see Zambia face Congo DR, Tanzania, and Morocco.

“We urge the fans to support us and also those that can come and watch the tournament,” he says.

Zambia is currently holed up in Taif, Saudi Arabia for a pre-AFCON camp and will play Cameroon on January 9 in a friendly match.

The Chipolopolo will then head to San Pedro for their Group F assignments where they will kick start their tournament on January 17 against Congo DR.