Pre-retirement pension withdrawal will mess up workers’ lives – Shamenda

FORMER Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda says plans for workers access to their pensions before retiring will result in many people being destitute.

And Shamenda has warned that if government doesn’t handle pension reforms well, it’ll have negative effects on the economy.

Government has embarked on a journey to implement pension reforms, including the proposed introduction of pre-retirement…

Credit: News Diggers