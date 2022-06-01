Pre-retirement pension withdrawal will mess up workers’ lives – Shamenda
FORMER Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda says plans for workers access to their pensions before retiring will result in many people being destitute.
And Shamenda has warned that if government doesn’t handle pension reforms well, it’ll have negative effects on the economy.
Government has embarked on a journey to implement pension reforms, including the proposed introduction of pre-retirement…
So Fackson you want people to wait 10 years after retirement to get their money ka. Many people are already destitute due to non payments and you were a custodian of this failure. Shame
Partial withdrawal is not total withdrawal. What is being proposed is partial withdrawal. Contrary, partial withdrawal will empower workers. I support it 100%. The proposal has many options. What needs to be done is fixing the proportion of withdrawal. Anything upto 40% of accumulated benefits is OK as long as such withdrawals are made after a member has made a stated minimum (e.g 180) contributions.