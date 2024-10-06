PRECEDENTS OF CONVENIENCE WILL HAUNT JUDGES THEMSELVES- Hamuletwa

PRECEDENTS OF CONVENIENCE WILL HAUNT JUDGES THEMSELVES



By B. Hamuletwa



HISTORY has a haunting tendency to repeat itself, often with devastating consequences. This timeless adage rings eerily true in Zambia’s current judicial landscape, where past controversies have come back to haunt the judiciary.



It is easier to even predict that the current judges of the Constitutional Court may one day also face allegations of incompetence and gross misconduct after the conclusion of what has become known as the “Eligibility Case”, similar to what their three (3) suspended peers are going through.



In the past weeks, the judges themselves, as well as the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), have been setting _”precedents of convenience”_ by allowing the reopening of closed cases and facilitating a process to hold judges accountable for their decisions. These actions will haunt judges themselves for a longer time to come.



In September 2016, five Constitutional Court judges were reported to the JCC by a vigilant citizenry to answer for their decision that ended the 2016 Presidential Election Petition. One of the judges has since retired but continues to receive benefits, while another now serves as Judge President of the Constitutional Court.



Although these 5 judges were eventually cleared of allegations of incompetence and gross misconduct after 1 year of hearing of the complaints, the case seemed far from forgotten.



In September 2024, three of the five judges who constituted the majority in the 2016 Presidential Petition Ruling were called upon once again to account for their gross misconduct and competence in how they interpreted the law eight years ago. The President has suspended them to allow for a full-blown investigation into the same allegations of incompetence and gross misconduct.



These suspended judges have been at the center of many important cases in the last three years since the “New Dawn” administration took office.



The suspended judges were involved in clearing newly appointed superior court judges, whose qualifications were in question, and in decisions that paved the way for by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha despite executive interference.



The precedent set by the suspension of these judges suggests that the current Constitutional Court judges could face similar scrutiny in the future.



The ease with which past cases can now be reopened signals a troubling trend — one where decisions made today may be revisited years later, depending on the political landscape or where the balance of convenience lies at that time.



Who would have thought that the Eligibility Case, which had already been ruled on four times, would be reopened for further consideration? The very act of reopening such a case has raised public concerns about the competence of the judges: their capacity and contribution to enforcing principles that promote finality of court decisions.



This uncertainty and potential that some members of the public could once again file complaints against these judges, cast a long shadow over the careers of today’s judges.



The most recent ruling, in which three judges refused to recuse themselves, has also laid the groundwork for potential future complaints of incompetence or gross misconduct against the said judges. At that time, whether these judges will still be serving or retired, their decisions may be scrutinized and challenged, further undermining public confidence in the judiciary.



Just as the decisions made in 2016 have come back to haunt their suspended peers, current rulings being made by judges that may be sitting on Monday may similarly face challenges in the future.



The reopened Eligibility Case also demonstrates that even settled matters can be revisited, raising doubts about whether there will ever be true closure in Zambia’s legal system, especially at the Constitutional Court level.



There is a stark difference with the Supreme Court of Zambia which has set itself apart for thorough decisions that carry with them an element of finality. The Supreme Court judges, even when clothed with Constitutional authority to depart from its decisions, they have been extremely careful in invoking using such a tool. No wonder their judgments are carefully made and are always thorough, addressing each and every key element argued during trial.



The judiciary’s weakness lies not in the law, which provides security of tenure and protection for judges, but in the judges themselves. Fear of the executive and Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has created an environment where judges struggle to stand up for themselves.



This fear may be weakening the resolve of judges to stand firm in defense of their rulings and independence. Unlike in Kenya, where the judiciary has grown stronger and more assertive against external pressures, Zambia’s judiciary has struggled to maintain its autonomy.



To restore the judiciary’s strength and independence, Zambia needs a new generation of courageous judges — judges who are willing to reclaim their independence and uphold the rule of law without fear of reprisal.



This fearless generation is necessary to break the cycle of reopening settled cases, protect the judiciary from external interference, and ensure that justice is both fair and final.