Baby buyer works for judiciary

Precious Nkunika, 28, the woman who bought another baby from the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for K3,500 after her own died, actually works for the judiciary.

There is some uneasiness that she is looking to use her connections to get out of the mess, which also involved one maid and two nutritionist demonstrators from UTH.

They have all been formally arrested and charged with the offence of child stealing together with Precious’ mother, Grace Siska, 51, of Kabanana Site and Service, where the baby was recovered

Suspected baby thieves arrested

17th May, 2022- Police have formerly charged and arrested five female Suspects for the offence of Child Stealing Contrary to Section 171 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia. The incident occurred on May 7, 2022 at D block of the University Teaching Hospital.

The five suspects are: F/Precious Nkunika aged 28 of house number 29 Miluma road in Woodlands an employee of the Judiciary, F/Nelly Kasalo aged 41 of house number 56/40 Matero, a Nutrition demonstrator at University Teaching Hospital D block, F/Emily Hall aged 37 of house number 39D1 Kabwata estates flats also a Nutrition demonstrator at University Teaching Hospital D block, F/ Rabecca Mkandawire aged 42 of house 63/74 Bauleni compound a Maid at University Teaching Hospital D block who have been charged for child stealing Contrary to Section 171 (a) Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia while F/ Grace Siska Aged 51 of house number 47/5 Kabanana site and service the mother to Precious Nkunika has been charged with child stealing Contrary to Section 171 (b) Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The baby was recovered by police and has since been reunited with the family. The accused persons have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

RAE HAMOONGA

POLIC SPOKESPERSON