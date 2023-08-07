PREGNANT GIRL REFUSES TO STAY WITH JOBLESS BOYFRIEND

AN 18-year-old pregnant girl has defied her mother’s insistence that she should remain at her boyfriend’s house to forge a bond of marriage despite him starving her.

Esnart Zulu told Matero Local Court that when she got pregnant for Jimmy Daka, 23, her mother, Justina Zulu, dumped her at his house.

She said while shedding tears that she has been living with Daka for many months but she no longer desired to continue living with him because of hunger as he was not employed.

She also told the court that Daka abused her and insulted her mother each time the two had an argument.

“I don’t want to stay with this man anymore. He insults my mother and at times we stay home without eating because he does not work. I really want to go back to my parents and start school again after giving birth as I dropped out in Grade Seven,” she said.