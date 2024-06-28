PREGNANT WOMAN DIES AFTER HUSBAND HITS HER WITH BRICK

A 7-month pregnant woman, Maureen Muloongo, has lost her life after her husband, Mubita Mushiba (34 years old), struck her with a brick during a marital dispute.

The tragic incident occurred in Mulala Village, Mukuni Chiefdom, Livingstone.

The altercation had been ongoing for three days before the fatal encounter.

Medical personnel attempted to save both the mother and her baby girl, but tragically, the newborn also passed away shortly after birth.

The incident occurred on June 24, 2024, and was reported to the Libuyu Police by the deceased’s uncle, Brian Munkombwe (43 years old), on June 26.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, confirmed that the suspect used a pan brick to strike his wife on the chest and forehead, resulting in swelling and bruises.

The woman had previously sought medical attention at Linda Clinic due to severe abdominal pain on June 20.

She was later transferred to Livingstone University Teaching Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries at 10:00 hours on June 24.

Police officers have opened a docket, and post-mortem examination arrangements are underway.

The suspect has been arrested in connection with this tragic incident.

BYTA FM