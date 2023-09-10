Pregnant Woman Killed in Broad Daylight by Boyfriend in South Africa

A tragic incident occurred on September 6, 2023, in Mbombela, South Africa, in which a 36-year-old pregnant woman’s boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her in public.

According to witnesses, the woman had just gotten out of a taxi on Samora Machel Street near Buscor’s bus terminals when the horrible occurrence occurred.

The culprit, who was driving a bakkie from a nearby filling station, pulled in front of the victim.

According to witnesses, he pulled out a pistol and shot the woman in the right leg, forcing her to fall. He then allegedly shot her twice in the head before escaping in the direction of Valencia.

Witnesses immediately called the police and ambulances for aid. Responders from Emer-G-Med arrived but regrettably proclaimed the woman deceased on the site.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli, a police spokesperson, verified the occurrence, registering it as a murder case at the Nelspruit Police Station.

The event occurred around 5:20 a.m. in Mbombela CBD, near a bus terminal, in full view of commuters. According to reports, the man was shot in the upper torso in an alleged drive-by shooting from a white Isuzu Light Delivery Vehicle bakkie.

As the inquiry continues, police and medical professionals are requesting anyone with information regarding the suspect’s location to call Detective Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi.

No arrests have been made as of yet, but the police investigation is ongoing. Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, sharply denounced the incident, pledging that the police would doggedly pursue the perpetrator and ensure justice was served.

Another witness claimed that the victim’s mother disclosed that her daughter had previously filed an assault complaint against the suspect.

According to reports, the mother persuaded her daughter to return home due to continued mistreatment, which sparked a quarrel, presumably for lobola, as the suspect had already paid it.