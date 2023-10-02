PREGNANT WOMAN LOSES HUSBAND AND TWO SONS DURING PICNIC BY ZAMBEZI RIVER
A father and his two sons have died in the Zambezi river. The trio went for a picnic as a family only to meet their fate at the river stream after a failed swim attempt.
The father and son died after they attempted to rescue their son who dived into the river and failed to swim near Zambezi Bridge river stream.
The only person who survived was the pregnant wife of the deceased who was left crying for help at the river banks.
The bodies were retrieved by local Fishermen. An official statement is yet to be availed.
Credit: Lilayi Radio
These are entirely preventable deaths. The tourism agency and the local authority have not bothered to put up warning signs to visitors not to mistake the appearance of stillness of the water for absence of a strong current deep down. I really feel for the pregnant wife. It will take her years to recover from this.
My sincere condolences to the left expectant mother and the families from both sides. Accidents do occur without a pre warning, but some are because of our carelessness. During my earlier years, I thank God because we lived near a big river and at the age of 7 I knew how to swim after almost died through drowning twice but rescued my elder brother who knew how to swim. I swore to practice swimming and staying in deep water like a fish. Lets learn how to swim,its a very easy thing if you have interest.
If the father new how to swim, he would have easily rescued his sons but it seems he just wanted to walk through water!
May Their Souls Rest In Eternal Peace. Amen.