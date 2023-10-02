PREGNANT WOMAN LOSES HUSBAND AND TWO SONS DURING PICNIC BY ZAMBEZI RIVER

A father and his two sons have died in the Zambezi river. The trio went for a picnic as a family only to meet their fate at the river stream after a failed swim attempt.

The father and son died after they attempted to rescue their son who dived into the river and failed to swim near Zambezi Bridge river stream.

The only person who survived was the pregnant wife of the deceased who was left crying for help at the river banks.

The bodies were retrieved by local Fishermen. An official statement is yet to be availed.

Credit: Lilayi Radio