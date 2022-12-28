PREGNANT WOMAN SURVIVES HACKING BY HUSBAND ON SUSPICION OF BEING WITH ANOTHER MAN

A FIVE-months pregnant woman of Shiwang’andu in Muchinga province has miraculously cheated death after her husband allegedly hacked her with an axe on suspicion that she was with another man.

Amos Mungalaba, 32 is believed to have returned home on Christmas day in a drunken state and found his wife Esther Nachalwe, 28 in the kitchen alone which made him suspect her of being with another man.

Muchinga Province police commissioner Kaunda Mubanga said Mungalaba has since been arrested and charged with unlawful wounding.

Mr Mubanga said the victim sustained a deep cut on her back, a swollen and bruised a left leg.

“Brief facts are that the suspect left home at around 06:00 hours in the morning to a nearby village to celebrate Christmas and returned home around 17:00 hours in a very drunken state. He found his wife, the now victim at home in the kitchen alone.

Having seen that, the suspect thought she was with another man and went straight in the house, got an axe and axed the victim on her back,” he said.