PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENTS INDICATE THAT CHISOKONE MARKET INFERNO LIKELY TO AFFECT OVER 200 TRADERS

By Michael Kaluba/Lukundo Nankamba

Preliminary assessments by the Association of Vendors and Marketeers-AVEMA- Zambia and the National Drivers and Marketeers’ Association -NADMA-have revealed that the fire at Chisokone market has affected 34 traders, with the figure expected to rise to over 200.

According to NADMA Secretary General Fatima Mwansa, the number of impacted marketeers, who include those in the curio market and nearby stores, could be about 200, as the structure was also utilized as a storage depot.

In an interview, Ms. Mwansa has also challenged Kitwe City Council, ZESCO Limited and other key stakeholders to repair the electrical connections within the market, which she believes caused the fire.

And AVEMA Copperbelt Province Chairman, Aston Sakala, told Phoenix News that as of 11:00 hours this morning, 34 traders had been confirmed as affected, with the figure expected to rise as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, a check by Phoenix News at the market this morning found many affected traders distraught and watching the ashes left of their businesses in disbelief while waiting to be addressed by government on how they will be assisted to recover.

And government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU- and other government agencies, will promptly assess the extent of the damage at Chisokone market and provide the necessary interventions to support and assist the affected marketeers in rebuilding their businesses.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda, says government is saddened by the gutting of Chisokone market last night after a devastating fire swept through and caused significant damage to property.

Ms Kasanda says government recognizes the significance of Chisokone market and its role in the economic life of the community in Kitwe of which the affected marketeers are assured of support and assistance in such a time.

