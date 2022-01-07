DR MUJAJATI WROTE:

PREMATURE EJACULATION

This is a type of erectile dysfunction where a man reaches climax within a few moments of initiating sexual relations and he has no control. Ejaculation happens before a man wants it to happen.

This can cause stress, depression and embarrassment. It is estimated that 3 out of 10 men struggle with premature ejaculation.

CAUSES:

Stress Depression. Low self confidence probably due to concerns over sexual performance. Peer pressure due to a strong desire to impress. Low levels of a hormone called serotonin in the brain. Alcohol abuse, and many other causes.



TREATMENT:



Treatment will depend on the cause and it ranges from non-medical remedies, psychotherapy, medicines and surgery. If you are struggling with premature ejaculation seek help (call 0770031234) or see any doctor near you. There is no real reason why you should continue to suffer when help is available.

Ladies, if you find that your man struggles with premature ejaculation please DO NOT use it against him in your arguments. It will kill his self esteem and you will make it difficult for him to recover. Instead be supportive.

(Image by Penisula)

