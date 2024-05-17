Premier League clubs to vote on removing VAR

Premier League clubs will vote on whether to scrap video assistant referees (VAR) from next season at their annual general meeting next month.

Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League which will trigger a vote when the 20 member clubs meet in Harrogate on 6 June.

The club said VAR was introduced “in good faith” but has led to “numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football”.

VAR was introduced in 2019 to help support on-field officials with key match decisions, but there have been a number of controversial incidents involving the technology this season.

“The price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game,” read a Wolves statement.

The Premier League said it “acknowledged the concerns” about VAR but “fully supports” the technology and will continue to work with referees’ body PGMOL to make improvements.

Any alterations to the rules require a two-thirds majority, meaning at least 14 of the 20 clubs must vote in favor.

Premier League clubs have already endorsed the implementation of semi-automated offside technology for the 2024-25 season.