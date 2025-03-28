The Premier League has announced that there will be two transfer windows this summer, citing “exceptional” circumstances related to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The first window will open earlier than usual, running from Sunday, 1 June, to Tuesday, 10 June. It will then close temporarily before reopening on Monday, 16 June, according to the world Football Governing Body .

The second transfer window will follow the usual schedule, closing on Monday, 1 September.

The decision follows FIFA’s announcement last October of an interim transfer window for clubs participating in the Club World Cup.

This move allows teams like Chelsea and Manchester City to strengthen their squads and finalize contract extensions before the tournament kicks off in the United States on 14 June.

This comes after Premier League clubs opposed to the idea of being unable to make transfers during the Club world Cup period.

They pushed for an earlier domestic window to prevent being at a competitive disadvantage.

Following a Premier League meeting on Thursday, an agreement was reached. In a statement, the league confirmed: “The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the Fifa Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”

Last summer, the transfer window was open from 14 June to 30 August