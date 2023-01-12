PREMITIVE WITCHCRAFT BELIEFS RESULTS IN TWO DEAD, TWO HOSPITALISED

Police in Mushindamo District of North-Western Province recorded two cases of murder and three cases of assault in connection with attacks by a magical moving coffin.

The incident occurred in Kabunene area of Mushindamo District on January 10, 2023 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says police investigations revealed that on January 7, 2023, a man only identified as Mwelwa Malembe died after a short illness.

He says on January 10, 2023, the community resorted to undertake ‘chikondo’ otherwise known as magical moving coffin so as to establish the people believed to be behind the death of the deceased.

Mwale says while the procession was being undertaken, the deceased were beaten by a moving coffin adding that it is also alleged that a mob participated by using kicks and sticks.

Mwale says police were alerted and quickly rushed to the scene where they found two persons lying unconscious on the ground and three others with serious injuries.

He says the victims were rushed to the hospital where the two were pronounced dead upon arrival while the three with injuries were admitted.

Mwale says the deceased were identified as Muma Chewe aged 91 of Muma village and Bestrong Mangala aged 78 of Masheke village.

He says Relatives of Mwelwa Malembe together with others believed to have participated in the incident fled the village after burial on January 11, 2023, after they were tipped of Police presence in the area.

A manhunt for the suspects has been launched and investigations have been instituted after opening dockets of murder and Assault OABH.