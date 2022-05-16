By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Bayamba kushitisha!

Premium Plaza up for grabs: 108 flats, 18 shops complex has reserve value of K55 million

NDOLA’s tallest building, Premium Plaza Complex in Kansenshi residential area, is up for grabs following a decision by owners, ZSIC Life Limited, to offer the facility for sale.

The complex, which comprises 108 flats and 18 shops of different sizes, has a reserve value of K55 million.

In a public notice inviting bids to purchase, the company states that the multi-tenanted residential and commercial complex is being offered for sale.

The Premium Plaza Complex has 11 four-bedroom flats with one en suite, 11 four-bedroom flats with a study room, 86 three- bedroom flats, caretaker’s office, guard house and communal toilets. “All these facilities are enclosed in a wall fence with adequate car park space for all tenants and visitors, and the building is situated in a prime residential zone [Kansenshi area] of Ndola and approximately one kilometre from the central business area,” the notice read.

Below are the quick responses by entities willing to snap it up!

ZSIC can raise the same money from its own revenue from the Premium Plaza asset in one year two months;