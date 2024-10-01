PRESDIENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO DISCIPLINE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE FOR DEFYING ORDERS



Former Transparency International Zambia-TIZ President Sampa Kalungu has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to consider disciplining Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba for non-adherence to his instructions.



Mr. Kalungu observes that since coming to power, the president has directed all government institutions, including law enforcement agencies, to adhere to the law but the police inspector general has not heeded the instruction, as he has continued to detain politicians and other citizens with divergent views for longer periods than necessary.



He says allowing the Inspector General of Police to continue with this trend risks tarnishing the president’s name, as the public may perceive that he supports such actions.



Mr. Kalungu says action must be taken as this is not only insubordination to the president but also to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu.



PN